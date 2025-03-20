Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Receives $5.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised Riskified from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Riskified from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Riskified by 76.0% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,734,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,585 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Riskified by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,701,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,968,000 after purchasing an additional 19,264 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Riskified by 9.7% in the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 3,227,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 286,500 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in Riskified by 10.3% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,853,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 173,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Riskified by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,181,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

RSKD opened at $4.66 on Friday. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $750.43 million, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

