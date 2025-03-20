Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Receives $5.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.78.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised Riskified from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Riskified from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th.
RSKD opened at $4.66 on Friday. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $750.43 million, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84.
Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.
