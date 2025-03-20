Royce & Associates LP Invests $4.82 Million in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northeast Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Northeast Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Northeast Bank from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Northeast Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBN opened at $94.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.42. Northeast Bank has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.35.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18.

Northeast Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

