Royce & Associates LP Sells 14,486 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,486 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,620 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,801,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 378,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 139,354 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $757,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 99,670 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGA opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.98. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $12.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.40 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 49.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

