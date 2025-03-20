Sandy Spring Bank Buys 4,027 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $195.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $919.56 billion, a PE ratio of 159.52, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.61.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $3,400,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,352.80. This represents a 69.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total value of $918,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,738 shares of company stock valued at $43,395,200. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.