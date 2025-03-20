Sandy Spring Bank Buys 9,751 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 207,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 34,713 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 220.4% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 20,361 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 213,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDX opened at $24.97 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.99.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

