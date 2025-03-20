Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $61.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.72. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $66.78.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

