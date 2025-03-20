Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 165,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDS stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $24.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.09.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

