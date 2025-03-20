Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,679 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $15,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 92,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJK stock opened at $85.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $81.14 and a one year high of $100.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.31.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

