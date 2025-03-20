Sandy Spring Bank Sells 7,858 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,858 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.2% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 12,145 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 198.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 46,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $100.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Prescient Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

