Short Interest in M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Drops By 19.2%

M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,242,200 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 8,963,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 72,422.0 days.
M3 Stock Performance
MTHRF opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. M3 has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $17.72.
About M3
