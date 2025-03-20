Steve Ladd Huffman Sells 124,408 Shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Stock

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 124,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.36, for a total transaction of $15,844,602.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,515 shares in the company, valued at $74,316,470.40. This trade represents a 17.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steve Ladd Huffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,244,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total value of $2,628,920.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.96, for a total value of $2,827,440.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.79, for a total value of $2,419,060.00.

On Tuesday, December 31st, Steve Ladd Huffman sold 14,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.33, for a total transaction of $2,314,620.00.

Reddit Price Performance

Shares of RDDT opened at $109.62 on Thursday. Reddit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $230.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion and a PE ratio of -14.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDDT. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Reddit by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Reddit by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reddit by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Reddit by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reddit by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDDT. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners set a $75.00 price target on Reddit in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Reddit from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Reddit from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Reddit from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

