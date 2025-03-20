Strategic Financial Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Strategic Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,621,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,468 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for 5.0% of Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $84,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $60.40 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.77.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

