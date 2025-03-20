Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,500 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 318,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $13,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,014.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $38.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average of $40.81. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 967.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.60.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

