Swiss National Bank Buys 1,100 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Masimo were worth $14,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at $15,824,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Masimo by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $9,038,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 2,053 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $341,064.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,601.53. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 30,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total transaction of $5,024,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,568.28. This represents a 55.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masimo Trading Up 2.7 %

Masimo stock opened at $172.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.78. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $101.61 and a 52-week high of $194.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.35 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Masimo from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.80.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

