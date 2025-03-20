Swiss National Bank Has $13.81 Million Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $13,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKSI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 424.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Stock Up 4.3 %

MKSI stock opened at $91.54 on Thursday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $147.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.51.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $836,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,577.01. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $25,426.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,324.64. This trade represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MKS Instruments

About MKS Instruments

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.