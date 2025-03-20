Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,169,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $12,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PARA. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 187.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 155,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 48,948 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 52,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Paramount Global by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,655,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,618,000 after purchasing an additional 152,026 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

PARA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

PARA opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $14.54.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. Analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.15%.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

