Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.20.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

NYSE SIG opened at $56.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $112.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.66.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by $0.23. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $180,415.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,565.76. This trade represents a 12.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,550,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,830,000 after purchasing an additional 139,109 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1,046.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,889,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,592 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 862.5% in the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,762,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,253,000 after buying an additional 1,579,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,122,000 after buying an additional 16,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,150,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,852,000 after buying an additional 182,948 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

