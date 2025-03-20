Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) CFO Sells $281,193.86 in Stock

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total value of $281,193.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,592.98. This represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Up 2.9 %

TPL stock opened at $1,382.86 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $553.33 and a 1-year high of $1,769.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,349.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,216.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 70.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.32% and a return on equity of 40.23%.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,350,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,599,426,000 after purchasing an additional 260,278 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,321,000 after purchasing an additional 200,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,023,000 after buying an additional 159,597 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 943.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,883,000 after buying an additional 109,455 shares during the period. Finally, York GP Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,859,000. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

