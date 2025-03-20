The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to “Market Perform”

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $569.00 to $608.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $782.00 to $659.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $594.27.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.1 %

GS stock opened at $557.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $611.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $567.75. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $386.00 and a 52-week high of $672.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total transaction of $965,115.15. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 8,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,296.64. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total transaction of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,506.25. This represents a 59.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSG Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $12,647,000. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 3,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 63,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,090,000 after acquiring an additional 24,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $71,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

