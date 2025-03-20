Top Toy Stocks To Follow Now – March 17th

Walmart, Costco Wholesale, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, TKO Group, Tractor Supply, and Best Buy are the seven Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are shares of companies primarily engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and selling of toys, games, and related entertainment products. Their performance can be highly influenced by seasonal demand, shifting consumer preferences, and brand popularity, which can lead to both significant growth opportunities and increased volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,695,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,822,495. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.74 and its 200-day moving average is $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $705.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $15.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $919.25. 1,066,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,145. The firm has a market cap of $408.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $697.27 and a twelve month high of $1,078.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $989.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $944.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.48. 2,923,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,786,170. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. Target has a twelve month low of $103.46 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $206.54. 772,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,174. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $218.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.24. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Shares of NYSE:TKO traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.05. 1,097,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,684. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.25. TKO Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.09.

Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,987,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,339,555. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $48.30 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of BBY traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,065,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,763. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $103.71.

