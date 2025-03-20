Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Arvest Investments Inc.

Arvest Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the quarter. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,783,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289,340 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,370,000. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,732.2% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,308,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,614 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,196,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,222 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,284.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 677,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,782,000 after acquiring an additional 629,019 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $81.70 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $84.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.85 and its 200-day moving average is $81.58.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2865 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

