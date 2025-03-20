Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Arvest Investments Inc.

Arvest Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Arvest Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 9,968 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $259.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.53. The company has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $233.00 and a 12-month high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

