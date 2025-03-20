Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Holdings Increased by GoodHaven Capital Management LLC

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 530,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,340 shares during the quarter. Vitesse Energy makes up approximately 4.3% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vitesse Energy were worth $13,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Vitesse Energy by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Vitesse Energy by 415.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vitesse Energy

In other news, CAO Mike Morella sold 8,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $217,336.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,304.35. This represents a 9.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Sabol sold 6,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $179,263.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,073.70. This trade represents a 9.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

Vitesse Energy Increases Dividend

VTS opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.76. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $28.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. This is a boost from Vitesse Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 351.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Vitesse Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Capmk raised shares of Vitesse Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vitesse Energy

About Vitesse Energy

(Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.