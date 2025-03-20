Zacks Research Has Bearish Forecast for Target Q2 Earnings

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Target in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $8.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Target’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.14 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $9.80 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%.

TGT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $104.81 on Thursday. Target has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.71. The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

