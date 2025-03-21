111 (NASDAQ:YI) Issues Earnings Results

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

111 Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of 111 stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30. 111 has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 111 in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

