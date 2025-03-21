14,350 Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,580,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,489,000 after purchasing an additional 129,252 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,577,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,083,000 after buying an additional 161,846 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,167,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,835,000 after buying an additional 30,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,381,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 712,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,938,000 after buying an additional 86,793 shares in the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SITE. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.56.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

SITE opened at $122.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.69. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.60 and a fifty-two week high of $188.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.