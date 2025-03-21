1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Has $500,000 Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 109.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,746 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,585,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $184.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.67, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.41 and a 200-day moving average of $185.00. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.50 and a fifty-two week high of $208.39.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The network technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 235,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $43,170,393.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,086,404 shares in the company, valued at $199,159,581.28. This trade represents a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 99,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $18,191,542.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 358,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,353,042.65. This trade represents a 21.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,122,864 shares of company stock worth $204,315,811. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $217.50 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.06.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

