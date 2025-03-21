1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 131.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,721 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 1.6% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHP opened at $26.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average is $26.32. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $26.96.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

