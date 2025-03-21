1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 66.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 72,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,910,000 after acquiring an additional 28,693 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in NetApp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,817 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 19.6% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter worth about $744,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth approximately $2,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.07.

NetApp Stock Down 1.5 %

NTAP stock opened at $92.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.92 and a 200 day moving average of $118.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.88 and a 52 week high of $135.45.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $1,045,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,375,824.46. The trade was a 3.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 528 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total transaction of $48,882.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,282. The trade was a 3.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,931 shares of company stock worth $6,252,759 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

