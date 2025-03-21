2,606 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Bought by Absolute Capital Management LLC

Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XMMO. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,744,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,969,000 after buying an additional 282,112 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 127.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $115.64 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $105.77 and a 1-year high of $137.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.46.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

