650 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 650 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $287,457,000 after acquiring an additional 29,669 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $955,052,000 after acquiring an additional 194,796 shares during the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,643,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 477,228 shares of company stock valued at $166,849,043. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $236.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $759.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.81, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.