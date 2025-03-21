687,107 Shares in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Acquired by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 687,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,199,000. DoubleVerify comprises approximately 2.8% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DV opened at $14.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $35.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $47,974.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,910.02. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DV shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 target price on DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

DoubleVerify Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

