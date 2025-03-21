698 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Bought by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 165.8% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $55.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.74. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.83 and a 200 day moving average of $54.57.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

