7,253 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Bought by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 142,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $13,822,739.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,873 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,253.06. The trade was a 52.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 302,785 shares of company stock worth $30,503,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Gilead Sciences Price Performance
GILD stock opened at $105.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.56. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $119.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.14, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 854.05%.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
