8,001 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $194.46 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $158.10 and a 12 month high of $228.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CTAS shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.79.

Cintas Profile



Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

