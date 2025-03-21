9,417 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,417 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.79.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $26.77 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.23.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

