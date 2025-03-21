Absolute Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,766 iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 282.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $214.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.70 and a 200-day moving average of $228.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $182.98 and a twelve month high of $245.04.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

