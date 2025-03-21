Absolute Capital Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Absolute Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 1.8% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $562.71 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $478.25 and a 12-month high of $648.76. The stock has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $607.14 and its 200-day moving average is $605.77.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

