Absolute Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,700 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF were worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Price Performance
Shares of VLU stock opened at $184.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.32. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a one year low of $165.96 and a one year high of $195.93. The firm has a market cap of $420.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.02.
SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.
