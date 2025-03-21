Absolute Capital Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Absolute Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,423,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,576,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTWG stock opened at $193.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $937.07 million, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $177.04 and a one year high of $231.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.73.

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.