Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ (ATNM) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.40.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Shares of ATNM opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 323.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 32,784 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 34,176 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML).

Featured Stories

