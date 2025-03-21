Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy Rating

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ADPT. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $7.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.53. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 89.12% and a negative return on equity of 64.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adaptive Biotechnologies

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 158,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $1,344,471.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,576,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,798,890.46. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $70,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,064.50. The trade was a 4.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 755,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,342. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 149.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 230,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 137,936 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,537,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,728,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 58.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 694,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 256,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

Further Reading

