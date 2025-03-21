Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 302,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,116 shares during the period. Advance Auto Parts comprises approximately 3.1% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $14,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 29.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average of $41.97. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.08 and a 52-week high of $88.56.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Insider Activity

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 14,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.15 per share, with a total value of $499,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,490.50. This trade represents a 75.35 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shane M. Okelly acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $55,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,021.59. This trade represents a 0.83 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

