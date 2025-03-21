Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 10.65 ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Advanced Medical Solutions Group had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 4.57%.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of LON:AMS traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 201 ($2.61). 1,740,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,780. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 211.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 212.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £434.01 million, a PE ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.74. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a one year low of GBX 176.60 ($2.29) and a one year high of GBX 275.83 ($3.58).

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a GBX 1.83 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.89) price objective on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a report on Wednesday.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile

AMS is a world-leading independent developer and manufacturer of innovative tissue-healing technology, focused on quality outcomes for patients and value for payers. AMS has a wide range of surgical products including tissue adhesives, sutures, haemostats, internal fixation devices and internal sealants, which it markets under its brands LiquiBand®, RESORBA®, LiquiBandFix8®, and Seal-G®.

