Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,051 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 470.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 697.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in MYR Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group Stock Down 0.9 %

MYRG stock opened at $125.35 on Friday. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $181.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.43 and its 200-day moving average is $131.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MYRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MYR Group from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on MYR Group from $201.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MYR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MYRG

MYR Group Profile

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.