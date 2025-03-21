Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 699 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYBR has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

CYBR stock opened at $346.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $364.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of -177.83 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $223.41 and a 1 year high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. On average, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

