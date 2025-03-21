Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,597 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,597 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,601.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.14. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $74.21. The firm has a market cap of $909.44 million, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBRL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.13.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

