AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) is Bruce & Co. Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Bruce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. AerCap accounts for approximately 4.6% of Bruce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bruce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $14,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AER. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $104.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.73 and its 200 day moving average is $96.64. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.83.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a boost from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is 9.99%.

AerCap declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

