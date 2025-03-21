Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Director Sells $114,450.00 in Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,282.66. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Affirm Stock Up 0.5 %

Affirm stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day moving average of $55.89. The company has a quick ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of -73.77 and a beta of 3.63.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Affirm by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,264,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,747,000 after acquiring an additional 470,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,815,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,568,000 after purchasing an additional 716,574 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Affirm by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,339,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,861,000 after purchasing an additional 72,582 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Affirm by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,858,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after buying an additional 2,888,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Affirm by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,198,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,561,000 after buying an additional 538,892 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $56.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Affirm from $90.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Affirm from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Affirm from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.76.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

