AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,773 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 811,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 303,365 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 38.3% during the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 27,917 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,417,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,474,000 after buying an additional 61,970 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.32.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0686 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

